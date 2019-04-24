Lausanne 2020 have announced the design for next year’s Winter Youth Olympic Games following a competition run by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

New Zealand’s Zakea Page was named as the winner of the competition having submitted a design, titled "Beauty in Diversity".

Page claimed he had been inspired by the quotation from American poet Maya Angelou that "In diversity there is beauty".

Organisers claim the idea is fitting for the Youth Olympic Games, which has been claimed to be a celebration of culture and humanity, as well as excellence.

Page’s design was selected from nearly 300 entries submitted from 60 nations.

Lausanne 2020 claim the winning design was selected by a panel of judges, including the organisation’s President Virginie Faivre.

IOC member Danka Barteková, chair of the Lausanne 2020 IOC Coordination Commission was also included as a judge.

The panel was completed by IOC Young Change-Makers and Young Reporters, as well as Lausanne art school Dean Viviane Morey.

"It was very tough to choose; there were so many beautiful designs among the entries," said Faivre.

"In the end, I am very happy with the winning design, which looks stunning.

"I look forward to seeing it around the athletes’ necks at Lausanne 2020."

Medal design winner Zakea Page will visit next year's Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne ©IOC

Lausanne 2020 claim the spiral on the design represents a culture of respect, friendship and excellence, as young athletes gather at the Youth Olympic Games to celebrate their success.

The spiral is also claimed to celebrate the journey of hard work and dedication made by each athlete.

"Zakea’s design was my favourite," Carolina Joly, an IOC Young Change-Maker, said.

"It is beautiful and encapsulates the spirit of the Youth Olympic Games.

"It’s fresh and innovative and I am very glad it will be the official design of the Lausanne 2020 medals."

Lausanne 2020 have confirmed Zakea will attend the Games, due to take place between January 9 and 22, as part of her prize.

Her visit will include the Opening Ceremony and seeing athletes being awarded medals featuring his design.

In addition, he will receive his own set of medals and a Samsung tablet.

The judges selected two runner-up designs, with second place given to Johan Poizat from France, who had submitted a design titled "The Star of the Alps is You".

Mishael Jacob Pueblas from the Philippines placed third with a design called "Wings of a Champion".