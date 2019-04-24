Long jumper Yelena Mashinistova and shot putter Ruslan Khalikov have been suspended by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) after testing positive for the banned performance enhancing substance hydrochlorothiazide.

Both athletes were found guilty of violating article 2.1 of the All-Russian Anti-Doping Rules, as reported by Russia's official state news agency TASS.

Mashinistova received a one-year suspension starting from October 30 last year.

The 25-year old had won a bronze medal at the Russian Indoor Athletics Championship in February 2018.

Long jumper Yelena Mashinistova has been suspended by RUSADA for a year for an anti-doping violation ©Facebook

In July 2018, Mashinistova successfully filed an application with the International Association of Athletics Federations for a neutral status participation in international tournaments due to the current suspension of the All-Russia Athletics Federation imposed in November 2015 following allegations of state-sponsored doping.

She has only competed domestically, however.

The 27-year-old Khalikov received a six-month suspension, beginning on November 28 last year.

His result from the Ural Federal District Championships, held in June last year in Chelyabinsk, will be annulled.