Three-time world squash champion Ramy Ashour of Egypt has announced his immediate retirement from the sport at the age of 31.

Ashour, winner of the men's title at the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Championship in 2008, 2012 and 2014, has endured an injury-ravaged year.

The Egyptian star, considered among the greatest players of all time, has not competed at a major PSA event since the 2018 British Open.

His appearance at the tournament proved to be his last on the circuit as he has called time on a glittering career, during which he won 40 PSA Tour titles.

In 2013, he went on a 49-match unbeaten run, claiming nine successive tournament victories, including at the British Open, where he became the first Egyptian for 47 years to triumph at the sport's oldest competition.

Ramy Ashour, considered one of the greatest of all time, has endured an injury-ravaged year and has not played since May ©Getty Images

"I’m not the biggest fan of beginnings and endings,” said Ashour.

"During my 25 years on the squash court, I won a combined eight World Championships (including senior, junior and team), and I never loved anything more than I have loved the game of squash.

"Squash has given me so much but also took a lot from me physically and mentally."

Ashour was voted as the second best male player of all time behind Pakistan's Jahangir Khan in the summer of 2018.

His final tournament win came at the Grasshopper Cup in March of that year.

The last of his World Championship wins in 2014 came after he beat compatriot Mohamed Elshorbagy in a final which many claim is among the best in history.

"Ramy has inspired countless of aspiring squash players around the world and is without a doubt one of the most talented players the game has ever seen," said PSA chief executive Alex Gough.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ramy for his contributions to the PSA Tour over the past 15 years and everyone at the PSA wishes him well for the future."