Slovenia's Primož Roglič will begin the defence of his Tour of Romandie title in Switzerland tomorrow as the season moves towards its biggest stage races.

In the past decade, Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Cadel Evans have all won the race directly before going on to win the Tour de France.

Roglič, riding for Team Jumbo-Visma, will face no easy task in this six-day race on the International Cycling Union (UCI) World Tour which concludes in Geneva on Sunday (May 5).

Reigning Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas will be riding for Team Sky in the Tour of Romandie that starts tomorrow in Switzerland ©Getty Images

The field includes Britain’s Tour de France winner, Geraint Thomas of Team Sky.

Thursday’s second stage and Saturday’s fourth stage are likely to offer sprint specialists such as Elia Viviani, of Deceunink-Quick Step, and Bahrain-Merida’s Sonny Colbrelli the chance to make an impact.

The event starts tomorrow with a prologue on a 3.9km course around Neuchâtel and concludes with another time trial in Geneva on Sunday over a 16.8km course.