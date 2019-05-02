Thailand’s Sakchai Chamchit claimed gold in muaythai competition at the Arafura Games in Darwin, Australia.

Chamchit had progressed through to the men’s 54 kilogram final at Darwin Convention Centre.

He proved able to overcome Ariel Lee Lampacan of the Philippines, the contest ending 30-27 in his favour.

As well as Arafura Games gold, Chamchit was able to celebrate earning qualification for the 2021 World Games.

Competitions in Darwin have been acting as the first qualifier to the Games, which will be held in Birmingham in the United States.

Kazakhstan’s Almaz Sarsembekov and Ukraine’s Vladislav Mykytas were unable to be separated in the men’s 57kg event, with a draw declared.

Gold medals were awarded to both fighters, while the World Games qualification spot will be deferred until the World Championships in Bangkok.

Home favourite Rebecca Rooney suffered defeat in the women’s 57kg event, as the Australian was beaten by Anaelle Angerville of France.

Gold medallists were able to secure qualification to the 2021 World Games in Birmingham ©IFMA

United Arab Emirates’ Ilyass Hbibali and Ukraine’s Igor Liubchenko celebrated victories in their respective divisions.

Tennis finals are set to take place later today at the Games, with Chinese Taipei facing East Kalimantan in the gold medal match.

Papua will face East Kalimantan’s second-string team in the battle for bronze.

This is the 13th edition of an event that launched in 1991 and which takes its name from the Arafura Sea, which lies between northern Australia and Southeast Asia.

The 2003 edition was cancelled following concerns over the SARS virus and the 2013 edition was cancelled by the newly-elected CLP Government on the grounds it cost too much to run.

This is the first edition since 2011.

Athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, football, indoor volleyball, muaythai, netball, sailing, swimming, sepak takraw, squash, table tennis, tennis and weightlifting are among the sports on the programme.