South Korea have announced the team that will compete for the country's second successive overall title at the World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester this month.

As hosts of the 2019 World Championships in Muju, South Korea picked up five gold medals and won the overall team standings.

The country has won 167 gold medals over the 23 World Championships so far.

Spain are a distant second with 22 gold medals.

The South Korean team will try to maintain their dominance this year.

"This will be the most important competition before the Tokyo Olympics in 2020," said coach Lee Chang-geon, as reported by Yonhap News.

"There will be pressure on us to perform but since everyone here has been working hard for this, we'll try to finish at the top of the standings again."

Three-time 63kg world champion Lee Dae-hoon will make his fifth appearance at a World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester ©Getty Images

Sixteen athletes have been selected for the tournament, one for each of the men and women's eight weight classes.

In the women's competition, Sim Jae-young and Lee Ah-reum will be defending their world titles in the -46 kilograms and -57kg categories.

In the -53kg division, Lim Geum-byeol will try to achieve her first world title since 2015.

Lee Dae-hoon, a three-time 63kg world champion making his fifth appearance, will headline the men's team.

Nineteen-year old Jang Jun, who upset three-time world champion Kim Tae-hun in the national team trials, will be making his tournament debut in the -58kg division.

The World Championships are taking place from May 15 to 19.