The International University Sports Federation (FISU) revealed plans for its 2020 World University Championships (WUC) events are well on track after representatives of all the Organising Committees converged in Lausanne to learn, exchange ideas and plan for the months ahead.

The seminar was described by FISU as being "intensive, productive and successful", and is claimed to have left the future hosts with much greater clarity on the event they will organise next year.

The three-day seminar started by focusing on how to structure an Organising Committee and how to manage relationships with stakeholders.

It also looked at details on specific functional areas such as marketing, media and protocol.

WUC event manager Julien Carrel claimed this year’s edition of the seminar was even more special because it was the first time that FISU hosted it in its new headquarters in Lausanne.

"It was great to bring people to the FISU offices on the University (of Lausanne) campus," he said.

"I think it was really good for all of them to see what FISU is, how we function and to meet all our colleagues from different departments.

"The objective really is to share knowledge and define clearly to them what we expect from their Championship.

"But importantly, it is also to break the ice and for them to get to know each other, as well as us, better.

"That’s also why we organised the first evening to bring everyone together."

The seminar was spread across three days and attended by 66 delegates ©FISU

On their first evening in Lausanne, all 66 delegates were invited to join the FISU staff on board a dinner cruise on the waters of Lake Geneva.

Over dinner, the Organising Committee representatives shared their experiences and discussed their common challenges.

"It was nice to meet people from around the world who may be facing the same challenges as us and also to learn how they are solving them," Ronald Ligtenberg, President of the Organising Committee of the 2020 World University Speed Skating Championship to be held in The Netherlands, said.

"It was a very useful seminar and we got a lot of information in addition to the documents that we received."

The seminar also gave experienced Organising Committees the opportunity to share their stories with many first-timers.

Organisers of the 2018 World University Floorball Championship and the World University Cheerleading Championship, both held in Polish city Łódź, presented their marketing and promotional strategies.

"In this seminar, we got an overall understanding of event planning," said Zoe Fu, event manager of the University World Cup 3x3, which is held at Huaqiao in Quanzhou in China.

"In the three days of presentations, we learned all the details of how to host a standard FISU event.

"Many thanks to FISU for arranging this seminar for us - it was an unforgettable experience."

The FISU World University Championships calendar for 2020 is due to include 26 Championships and one University World Cup, in 3x3 basketball.