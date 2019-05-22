Lima 2019 have launched their observers’ programme for the upcoming Pan American Games, with the initiative aimed at helping future Organising Committees.

The programme is set to take place from July 30 to August 2, with Lima 2019 promising the four days will provide a "first-hand look at what it takes to stage a successful, cost-efficient Games with lasting positive impacts on host communities".

Participants are expected to learn about key event delivery concepts via presentations, panel discussions and venue tours.

They will also participate in interactive, experiential walk-throughs.

Tailored one-on-one sessions with key functional areas and directorates will also be included, along with networking opportunities with Games experts and executives.

Lima 2019 confirmed that a delegation from Tokyo 2020 have confirmed their interest in participating, along with the Peruvian capital’s successor as Pan American Games hosts Santiago 2023.

Santiago 2023 will receive one additional day of programming at a dedicated Pan American Games workshop on July 29.

"The launch of the official Lima 2019 observers’ programme reflects our commitment to establishing a new model for cost-efficient but impactful continental and global multi-sport events, making them more attractive and sustainable for future hosts," Carlos Neuhaus, the President of Lima 2019, said.

Observers will be able to take part in venue tours ©Lima 2019

Neuhaus added; "We have delivered new venues, infrastructure upgrades and operational preparations in record time and in a financially responsible way.

"Now Lima 2019 is delighted to share our experiences and our expertise with future organisers, with the goal of equipping them to deliver great Games and valuable long-term legacies for their communities."

Organisers claim the four-day agenda differs from traditional observer programmes, as there will be a particular focus on operational readiness.

Details of day-to-day operational demands will be explored, with issue resolution viewed in real time from venue level issues to crisis management at the Main Operations Centre.

It is claimed this will underline the importance of effective operational integration with city and national authorities.

Participants will receive observer accreditation providing privileged access to key locations like the Athletes’ Village, International Broadcast Compound and Games Command Centres.

The programme will also highlight areas like the "i-Zone", a media mixed zone designed to make athletes more comfortable and create more engaging post-competition interviews.

The Pan American Games is due to take place from July 26 to August 11.