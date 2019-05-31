Lukas Hermansky has succeeded Lukas Sobotka as President of the Czech Ski Association.

Sobotka did not stand for re-election, and it was the first election held by the association for 13 years.

Former Nordic combined skier Hermansky, who competed at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, will lead the Association's new Executive Committee.

Martin Štěpán was elected as first vice-president and will also oversee Alpine disciplines and grass skiing.

Lukáš Sacher will act as second vice-president and representative of cross-country.

Former Nordic combined skier Hermansky competed at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City ©Getty Images

Petr Kutal, who twice represented the Czechs at the Winter Universiade, will sit on the Executive Committee for Nordic combined and ski jumping.

Miroslav Schimmer was elected chairman of snowboarding and FIS council member Roman Kumpost was elected chairman of the supervisory board.

Hermansky said: “I would like to build a strong relationship with all of our important partners.

"There is a need to improve communications of the National Ski Association with regional unions.

"My other primary goal is to develop a ski development concept in cooperation with all the different sections of the association.

"I would like to thank the delegates for their confidence, I will do my best not to disappoint them."