Baseball New Zealand chief executive Ryan Flynn has stepped down from his position, according to the New Zealand Herald.

American Flynn, who moved to New Zealand in September 2009 on an initial three-month trial, is credited with raising significantly the sport's level in the country.

Flynn told the stuff.co.nz website: "We started with very little.

"All the equipment was in our little garage in Pakuranga."

"I don't think it's hard to believe anymore that we can be really good at this sport."

Ryan Flynn did a great job at @BaseballNZ. His passion for growing the game is unmatched. Without him the @AucklandTuatara would not exist. On a personal note, he did heaps to help me get involved in the game. He will be missed, but his family deserve some time with him! — Huw Beynon (@huw_beynon) May 20, 2019

Previously rank outsiders, New Zealand had climbed as high as 25 in the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) but are now ranked 51st.

During his 10-year tenure, Flynn also developed the country's first professional baseball team, Auckland Tuatara, which formed in 2018.

Auckland Tuatara compete in the Australian Baseball League.

Flynn, a member of the WBSC Commission, added: "I think I did everything I could in a decade to open minds here about baseball and how talented our kids were in the sport and how good we could be."

John Fellet, an adviser to Baseball New Zealand's Board of Directors, will take on the chief executive role temporarily.