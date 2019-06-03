A multi-million pound redevelopment of highway infrastructure to support the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will go out to public consultation from today, the City Council has confirmed.

The £21.7 million ($27.4 million/€24.5 million) project at Perry Barr includes the removal of the A34 flyover, the retention of the A34 underpass and the replacement of the A34/A4040 roundabout with a four-arm traffic signal junction.

New cycling routes, improved footpaths, removal of subways and landscape improvements are also part of the redevelopment plan.

The public will be able to provide feedback on the project, approved by the Birmingham City Council Cabinet in February, from today until July 19.

Local residents and some councillors have raised concerns regarding the disruption the upgrades will cause to the transport system in the city.

A petition, hosted on the Change.org website, has also been set up and has so far been signed by 1,730 people.

A petition opposing the changes has been set up ©Change.org

"I fully understand the concerns that have been raised locally but the A34 flyover needs to be removed for the maximum benefit to be achieved through the area’s regeneration," Councillor Waseem Zaffar, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Birmingham City Council, said.

"This is why we are now consulting on this project, so that we can hear people’s views on how this proposed new road layout will affect them, ensuring that we are then able to progress the best possible scheme for the area.

"I would urge as many people as possible to get in touch and let us know what they think of our plans."

In December, planning permission was granted for the residential element of Birmingham 2022's Athletes' Village.

Birmingham City Council approved a wider regeneration scheme for the Perry Barr area which will provide around 1,400 new homes.

They are being built on the site of the former Birmingham City University in the English city, and will be home to 6,500 athletes and officials at the 2022 Games.