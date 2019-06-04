The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has appointed Christian Holtz as World Para Sports managing director.

Holtz, born in Uruguay but who is now German citizen, previously served as executive director at ITTF-Oceania, the International Table Tennis Federation for the region, being responsible for the operational and financial management of the organisation.

He also previously worked as Table Tennis Australia’s sport for development manager where he designed and implemented the "Smash Down Barriers" programme - using table tennis to improve the lives of persons with disabilities in Oceania and Southeast Asia.

In his new role, which he is due to take up on June 17, Holtz will support the 10 sports currently governed by the IPC in areas concerning governance, finance, development and commercialisation.

"This is an important moment for the IPC and the World Para Sports and we are extremely happy to welcome Christian Holtz to our team," IPC interim chief executive Mike Peters said.

"Christian will provide significant contributions to our ongoing discussions about new models of sport governance and he will help us achieve the next stage in our business strategy and evolution, where we seek to further develop our brand, commercial, competition and broadcast concepts."

Athletes is one of the 10 sports that the International Paralympic Committee act administer as the governing body ©Getty Images

Peters added: "I have seen first-hand the excellent work Christian has done at ITTF-Oceania and look forward to him having a similar impact with the World Para Sports.

"These undoubtedly are exciting times for the World Para Sports and the Paralympic Movement as a whole."

The 10 sports for which the IPC acts as the International Federation are Alpine skiing, athletics, biathlon, cross-country skiing, dance sport, ice hockey, powerlifting, shooting, snowboard and swimming and shooting.

“I am very excited to take on the role," Holtz said.

"Para sports are at the core of the Paralympic Movement providing athletes, coaches, officials, administrators and volunteers with opportunities from community to high performance levels.

"I look forward to contributing further to the growth of the sports and to support them to achieve their strategic objectives."