France, the Netherlands and Portugal have launched bids to host UEFA Futsal Euro 2022.

All the nations have made bids based on staging the tournament across two cities, with France aiming to host in Lille and Orchies.

Netherlands has put forward the prospect of Amsterdam and Groningen, while Portugal would host in two of the nation's most notable football cities, Lisbon and Porto.

The UEFA Executive Committee will select the successful bid on September 24 in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Reigning champions Portugal are aiming to host the tournament ©Getty Images

UEFA Futsal Euro 2022 will be held from January 19 to February 6, and will be the first tournament to feature 16 teams in a new format.

It also marks the moving of the event to a four-year cycle, with the last edition having been held in Slovenia in 2018.

Since 2010, the tournament had been played every two years.

Portugal are reigning champions, having stunned seven-times champions and neighbours Spain 3-2 in extra time in Slovenia.

France competed in the Futsal Euros for the first time in 2018 – finishing 10th – while Netherlands last played in the tournament in 2014.