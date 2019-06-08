Afghanistan Football Federation President Keramuudin Karim has been found guilty of sexually abusing female players and abusing his position by the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's independent Ethics Committee, earning him a life ban from the sport.

The chamber found Karim had breached article 23 – protection of physical and mental integrity – and article 25 – abuse of position – of the ethics code.

Karim, a former member of a FIFA standing committee, received a life ban from all football-related activities and was fined CHF1,000,000 (£794, 816/$1,012,340/€893,047).

The investigation followed complaints lodged by at least five Afghan female footballers, who accused him of repeated sexual abuse between 2013 and 2018.

In November, former head of the women's department at the AFF, Khalida Popal, lifted the lid on the allegations in an interview with The Guardian newspaper.

Popal said that in the course of an investigation she carried out into the allegations, she heard claims of physical abuse, sexual abuse, death threats and rape.

“It was very difficult for us, living in the country, to talk about these things because these are very powerful guys," she said.

"If a player from Afghanistan raised a voice, they can get killed.”

Former head of the women's department at the Afghanistan Football Federation, Khalida Popal ©Getty Images

Having fled the country in 2016, Popal organised national team training camps in Jordan, Japan and the United Arab Emirates which have brought together players from inside and outside Afghanistan.

At the time, the AFF said it "vigorously rejects the false accusations made with regard to the AFF’s women’s national team” and said it had a zero-tolerance policy towards any such behaviour.

FIFA temporarily suspended Karim from all football activities for 90 days on December 9, 2018 and a travel ban was later imposed on him by authorities in Afghanistan.

Attorney General Office spokesman Jamshid Rasuli said that in addition to Karim, travel bans had also been imposed on Nader Alemi, head of the goalkeepers’ committee; Sayed Ali Reza Aqazada, secretary general of the federation; Abdul Saboor Walizada, head of provincial relations; and Rustam, a federation employee.

Karim has been notified of the terms surrounding the adjudicatory chamber's judgment.