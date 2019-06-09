Unseeded Chinese player Wang Yidi secured her first major title as she claimed another huge scalp by thrashing second seed Mima Ito of Japan in the women's singles final at the International Table Tennis Federation Hong Kong Open.

Wang, who had to come through the qualification rounds, defeated Ito 11-3, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 at Queen Elizabeth Stadium.

The victory handed the Chinese star her first World Tour crown and further cemented her status as one to watch for the future.

China swept all four gold medals on offer today as top seed Lin Gaoyuan overcame Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto in the men's singles final.

Lin gained revenge for the defeat he had suffered to the second seed at the World Tour Grand Final last year with a 11-3, 7-11, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 triumph.

Lin Gaoyuan overcame Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto in the men's singles final ©ITTF

"I am happy to win, this was a very tough match but I was well prepared," said Lin.

"Playing in Hong Kong does feel like half a home court to me, it certainly helped with those fans rooting for me during the match.

"Despite winning the title, I still have a lot of shortcomings that I would like to improve on and play even better in the upcoming tournaments."

Lin had earlier partnered Liang Jingkun to the men's doubles title as they beat South Korea's Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon 6-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-8.

Chen Ke and Mu Zi of China fought back from losing the first game to clinch a 9-11, 11-1, 11-4, 11-5 win over South Korean fourth seeds Jeon Ji-hee and Yoo Eun-chong.