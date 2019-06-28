The British Olympic Association (BOA) and British Paralympic Association (BPA) have moved into their new headquarters in central London.

The two organisations shifted across the capital's Fitzrovia district from their previous 60 Charlotte Street base to 101 New Cavendish Street.

GB Snowsport, the national governing body for ski and snowboard disciplines in the United Kingdom, also made the move as they extended their co-location with the BOA.

Chief financial officer at BOA Dave Glassey said: "After 10 years at 60 Charlotte Street – during which time we celebrated the London 2012 Olympic Games and the national fervour that came with it, followed by record-breaking Games in 2014, 2016 and 2018 – we are incredibly excited about our new home.

“Retaining a central London location was identified as important to the organisation, not least as we approach Tokyo 2020 but also in consideration of the British Paralympic Association and GB Snowsport, who we are delighted to have has co-tenants in the new office.

“The office has a modern and fresh appeal to it and we’ve also taken the opportunity to display some of the incredible memorabilia at our disposal, especially in celebration of the three London Olympic Games, given it remains the only city to have hosted three editions of the Olympiad.”

Memorabilia from past Summer and Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games is on display at the British Olympic Association's new headquarters in central London ©BOA

The decision was largely affected by the BOA's reliance on the commercial sector, making a central London location critical.

The three associations have 10,000 square feet of space in their new offices, which were designed by StudioFibre architects and built by BW construction.

More than 50 BOA staff will enjoy a flexible working environment alongside BPA and GB Snowsport staff.

Director of communications at the BPA, Anna Scott-Marshall, added: “Creating a new home gave us a fantastic opportunity to design and build an inclusive space creating a collaborative working environment.

“It is really special that some of the design features reflect the successful history of ParalympicsGB and Team GB and we’re proud to welcome athletes, partners and stakeholders to our new base as we plan for future success in Tokyo and beyond.”

Memorabilia from London's three Olympic and Paralympic Games have been featured throughout the offices with London 2012 Olympic Torches and medals, tickets and medals from 1948 and medals from 1908 on display,

A number of other Summer and Winter Games are also featured, including Rio 2016 and Pyeongchang 2018.

In September 2009, the BOA and BPA moved in together at 60 Charlotte Street.

The BOA had previously been based in Wandsworth, while the BPA, also known as ParalympicsGB, had been renting office space at UK Sport's headquarters.