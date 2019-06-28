Ghana have selected a 12-strong team for next month’s Summer Universiade in Naples with all members participating in athletics.

As reported by the Ghanaian Times, the team, which comprises eight men and four women, is based at the University of Ghana’s main campus in Legon.

Among the members are Benjamin Azarmati, Sarfo Ansah, Wallace Aflamah, Barnabas Aggerh, Etiam Koku, Baba Seidu, Razak and Neehyi.

Completing the line-up are Kate Agyemang, Latifa, Salomey Adjei and Rafiatu Nuhu.

They will be competing across a variety of sprint and middle-distance events, including relays, with Latifa also contesting the long jump.

The athletes are said to have been selected based on their performance at the mini Ghana University Sports Association Games held in Cape Coast in January.

"We're training very hard and believe we're going to come back to Ghana with our heads held high," Aflamah, who is a second-year student at the University for Development Studies in Tamale, studying development in education, told the Ghanaian Times.

Naples 2019 is due to run from July 3 to 14.