Surprise package Mali made it two wins from as many games at the International Basketball Federation Under-19 World Cup in Greek city Heraklion.

The African side, who had swept aside Latvia in their Group B opener, followed that up with a superb 71-70 victory over reigning champions Canada at Heraklion Sports Arena, one of two venues at which the tournament is being staged.

The result triggered wild celebrations among the Malians, whose reaction had been much more muted following their Latvia win.

"This is really important for us to beat the champion," said Siriman Kanoute, who contributed 22 points alongside four assists and two steals.

"That will motivate us for the future.

"Now we have a lot of confidence to go really far."

The best showing by an African team at the tournament is 11th place, achieved three times by Nigeria and twice by Egypt.

Cade Cunningham was joint top of the scorecharts for the United States against Lithuania ©FIBA

The other Group B result saw Australia charge to an 81-52 success against Latvia.

In Group A, the United States hit three figures for the second time in as many outings.

They roared past Lithuania 102-84, the score charts being topped by Cade Cunningham and Tyrese Haliburton on 22 points apiece.

New Zealand invigorated their tournament with a nail-biting 66-64 victory over Senegal.

Argentina maintained the winning habit in Group C, sealing a 77-72 victory against the Philippines, who lost AJ Edu to a serious knee injury.

Russia overcame hosts Greece 83-75.

Group D saw France deliver the biggest victory of the day, hammering China 119-56, while Serbia triumphed by the narrowest possible margin against Puerto Rico, prevailing 75-74.