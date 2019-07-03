The International University Sports Federation (FISU) and Chinese casual sport apparel company Qiaodan Sports have extended their long-term partnership agreement until 2023.

Qiaodan Sports will continue to provide uniforms for the FISU family at all sports events and educational initiatives until 2023.

Qiaodan first became an official partner of FISU in 2016, having previously been a partner for the 3x3 Basketball World University League.

The signing was made here in the build-up to the Summer Universiade, with competition beginning today, followed by an Opening Ceremony at San Paolo Stadium.

Nearly 6,000 athletes from 118 countries representing 1,868 universities are set to compete here.

Qiaodan Sports provide the official apparel for FISU competitions such as the 3x3 Basketball World University League ©FISU

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership between FISU and Qiaodan Sports," said FISU President Oleg Matytsin.

"Qiaodan Sports has shown its dedication to university and Olympic sport over many years and has developed sport domestically and internationally through billions of dollars of investment.

"This long-term commitment to sport really impressed FISU.

“FISU is building a strong network of partners that share its determination and passion for raising the profile of university sport and this deal is part of that strategy," he continued.

“I am confident that, with the help of Qiaodan Sports, FISU will be better equipped to deliver its mission to act for the health and wellbeing of students, and thereby help them to become tomorrow’s leaders.”

Qiaodan Sports has a strategic record of partnering with university sports organisations, including sponsoring both the Chinese and Russian university student sports delegations at a number of Universiades.

“Qiaodan Sports has a long-standing commitment to supporting sport at every level and this deal with FISU presents us with another opportunity to help boost student sport,” said Qiaodan Sports chief executive Ni Zhennian.

“Our values of good faith, cooperation and innovation are completely aligned with FISU’s values.

“After our previous involvement with FISU and in university sport, it felt natural for us to sign this new agreement.”