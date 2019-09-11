Olympic flyweight silver medallist Yoel Finol of Venezuela won his first bout in the featherweight division, here at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Men's World Championships in Russia.

The 22-year-old finished second at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, having claimed light flyweight bronze at the Toronto Pan American Games the year before.

His success continued with a gold medal at the 2018 South American Games in the bantamweight division, with Finol choosing to contest the featherweight competition here.

He recorded a unanimous victory against Germany's Raman Sharafa, a bronze medallist at June's European Games, to progress from the opening round.

Nineteen bouts took place in total, with the division's eight top seeds due to join the competition on Sunday (September 15).

Ecuador's Jean Caicedo defeated Oleksii Kozolok of Ukraine 4-1 to set up a clash with top seed Lázaro Álvarez.

The Cuban has two lightweight world titles, achieved in 2013 and 2015, and one bantamweight, earned in 2011.

He also recently topped the podium at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

Arslan Khataev, red, of Finland edged past Keevin Allicock of Guyana 3-2 in the featherweight opening round ©Yekaterinburg 2019

There were a number of closely contested bouts, with Colombia's Ceiber David Ávila Segura edging past Samuel Kistohurry of France 3-2.

Douglas De Andrade of Brazil got past Jaroslaw Iwanow of Poland with the same score, while Arslan Khataev of Finland was another to record a 3-2 win, this time against Keevin Allicock of Guyana.

The session featured a number of emerging talents, with under-22 European Championships bantamweight silver medallist, Boyan Panev Asenov of Bulgaria, securing a unanimous victory against Nik Nikolov Veber of Slovenia.

The lightweight silver medallist at the same competition, Dorin Bucsa of Moldova, then beat Nathan Lunata Nkosi of the Democratic Republic of Congo 4-1.

Action continues tomorrow with the first round of the flyweight and light welterweight divisions.

In total, 365 athletes from 78 countries have entered the event, which runs until September 21.