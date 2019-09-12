The International Floorball Federation (IFF) has awarded the 2021 Men's Under-19 World Championships to the Czech Republic.

Members of the governing body's Central Board approved the decision ahead of the 11th edition of the age-group event in two years.

Czech Floorball will organise the competition and the host nation will be defending champions after their victory in Canadian city Halifax this year.

It was the first time the event was not won by either Sweden or Finland, the sport's two traditional powerhouses who have shared all 12 of the senior Men's World Championships titles between them.

Czech Republic will host their home event as defending champions ©IFF

The Czech Republic last hosted the under-19 tournament in 2003 in Prague, when a bronze medal was their first podium finish at an IFF World Championship.

"The local organisers are now searching for the best host city and venues, which will be published later," the IFF said.

Prague has also hosted the senior Men's World Championships three times, including last year.

The capital was previously the venue in 1998 and 2008.

The Women's World Championships were held in another Czech city, Ostrava, in 2013.