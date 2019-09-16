The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has today selected Chinese city Chongqing as the host of its 2022 World Championships.

The decision was taken during a two-day meeting of the IWF Executive Board, prior to the start of the 2019 World Championships here on Wednesday (September 18).

Chinese Weightlifting Association President Zhou Jinqiang presented Chongqing's bid to the Executive Board.

China will stage the IWF World Championships for the first time since 1995, when Guangzhou played host.

"We are delighted to announce Chongqing as the host of the 2022 IWF World Championships," IWF President Tamás Aján said.

"We are sure that they will host a world-class event that will showcase the new era for weightlifting in China."

The IWF claims the meeting saw "constructive discussions and updates" from its Committees and Commissions.

During the meeting, the Executive Board received a report from the IWF Anti-Doping Commission and an update from International Testing Agency (ITA) director general Ben Cohen.

An update was also provided on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualification system, which has drawn praise from International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and has significantly increased the number of events from seven for Rio 2016 to a minimum of 62 for next year's edition.

The IWF Executive Board's two-day meeting concluded this evening ©IWF

Furthermore, the International Technical Officials for Tokyo 2020, the 2020 IWF budget and minutes from the previous Board meeting were all unanimously approved.

"We have had a constructive Executive Board meeting here in Pattaya," Aján added.

"It is important that all our members are able to contribute their ideas and feedback and that we engage in collaborative discussions on how best to lead our sport forward.

"We are at a very important time for the IWF and it is critical that we build on the strong foundation we have established for our athletes over the last few years.

"We will see how strong the health of weightlifting is this week during the World Championships which have attracted athletes from more nations than ever before."

The IWF Congress will meet here tomorrow on the eve of the World Championships, for which athletes from a record 100 nations are registered.

Further information on the Executive Board meeting and its decisions will be given there.

Among the other notable items on the agenda is a report on preparations for Tokyo 2020.

There will also be a report on the Tokyo 2020 weightlifting test event, which was held at the Tokyo International Forum on July 6 and 7.