Canadian Government funding for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is set to jump by nearly 60 per cent in 2021.

The funding is provided by different levels of Canadian Government, subject to WADA maintaining its permanent operational headquarters in Montreal and abiding by a minimum staff level commitment.

As part of a new hosting agreement, which extends the body's residence in the city through to 2031, WADA has confirmed that "the Federal, Provincial and Municipal Governments have committed to an increase of close to CAD$1 million (£600,000/$750,000/€680,000) annually (indexed) starting in 2021".

The exact scale of the jump is revealed in a budget plan contained in WADA's newly-published 2018 annual report.

This puts the 2021 contribution by Montréal International, a corporation which pays the Government grants as one combined amount, at $2.44 million (£1.95 million/€2.2 million).

This compares with a planned $1.54 million (£1.23 million/€1.4 million) in 2020.

WADA has confirmed that "the Federal, Provincial and Municipal Governments have committed to an increase of close to CAD$1 million"©Getty Images

The plan indicates that WADA's overall budget is set to rise to $46.6 million (£37.3 million/€42.3 million) by 2022 from $35.4 million (£28.4 million/€32.1 million) last year and just $29.9 million (£24 million/€27.1 million) in 2015.

The report reveals that WADA registered a surplus of just over $3 million (£2.4 million/€2.7 million) in 2018, up from $2.57 million (£2.06 million/€2.33 million) the previous year.

The extended hosting agreement was signed in September 2018 by WADA President Sir Craig Reedie, director general Olivier Niggli and Hubert Bolduc, President of Montréal International.

Sir Craig told a cocktail party last May that the organisation was "very pleased with this clear commitment of long-term support" from the Governments of Canada, Quebec and the City of Montreal.

The event took place on the 21st floor of the hotel which hosted one of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Bed-ins for Peace" 50 years ago.