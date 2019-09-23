Olympic champions China maintained their 100 per cent record and ended the United States' perfect start to the International Volleyball Federation Women's World Cup in Japan.

In a clash of the only two unbeaten teams at the tournament, China won 25-16, 25-17, 25-22 at Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center in Sapporo.

The result handed China a seventh consecutive win and cemented their position at the top of the second round standings.

Zhu Ting was the star of the show for the Chinese team as she racked up 23 points in a superb individual display.

Brazil recovered from their loss to China yesterday by defeating the Dominican Republic 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22.

In the other match played in Sapporo, hosts Japan recorded a 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 triumph over Kenya, who are still searching for their first win.

The Netherlands recorded their second straight victory with a 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23 win over South Korea at Toyama City Gymnasium in Toyama.

Serbia beat Cameroon 25-22, 25-14, 25-17, while Russia picked up their sixth success of the tournament by sweeping aside Argentina 25-21, 25-16, 25-21.

The tournament continues with another six matches tomorrow.