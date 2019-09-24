Biathlon Canada has opened applications for its inaugural Schmadtke Biathlon Excellence Bursary.

The new annual award will be presented to a promising Canadian biathlete who "embodies athletic excellence, continued educational curiosity and community leadership".

A minimum sum of CAD$1,000 (£600/$750/€680) will be paid to the winner to help with their goals.

To qualify, athletes must have been named to the senior national development team, the under-24 national development team or the under-20 national development team for the 2019-2020 season.

The bursary has been named after Eric Schmadtke, a passionate biathlete who passed away in 2016.

Canadian Winter Olympian Jean-Philippe LeGuellec is part of the Selection Committee ©Getty Images

"Our family is delighted to be supporting the journey of an aspiring champion and to be honouring Eric's tremendous passion for biathlon through this award," said Marie-Hélène Thibeault, Schmadtke's partner for 17 years.

"Pursuing excellence in sport, having intellectual pursuits, and being an engaged member of the community were some of Eric's most cherished values and we look forward to providing resources to boost the journey of athletes who are equally committed to these life values."

A Selection Committee to choose the winner includes Canada's former Winter Olympian Jean-Philippe LeGuellec and friends and family of Schmadtke.

The winner will be announced and funds will be presented by the middle of November 2019, but there is a deadline of October 15 to apply.

