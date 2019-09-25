More than 150 players took part in an esports competition organised by the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC).

The Electronic Games Tournament took place at Sports Corner in Doha's Tawar Mall.

It was the 13th staging of the event and was attended by QOC secretary general Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain.

Yousef Al Darwish won the senior category, scooping prize money of QAR7,000 (£1,500/$1,900/€1,800).

Second place went to Rashid Abdurrahman with Jassim Al Eid third.

A junior event was won by Tamim Ibrahim Al Hour.

The debate over potential inclusion for esports at major events continues ©Getty Images

The QOC says it organises esports events "in an effort to increase the participation of the community in sport and entertainment activities".

Whether esports could one day join the Olympic programme remains a topic for debate.

Technology giant Intel, a member of the International Olympic Committee's top-tier sponsorship programme, hosted an esports tournament before the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Another event will be held before Tokyo 2020.