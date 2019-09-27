India’s Anil Khanna and Paraguay’s International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Camilo Perez Lopez Moreira were among 14 candidates elected to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Board here today.

Khanna was one of three contenders challenging David Haggerty in the ITF Presidential election, with the American sweeping to a second term earlier today.

Khanna retained his place on the ITF Board.

But, neither Ireland’s David Miley nor the Czech Republic’s Ivo Kadrenka could secure places as they suffered double disappointment having earlier been defeated in the election for President.

A total of 412 valid votes were cast in the election with eight of the existing ITF Board earning another term.

Bulat Utemuratov was re-elected with the highest number of votes, with 357 cast in favour of the official from Kazakhstan.

Switzerland’s Rene Stammbach and the United States’ Katrina Adams were returned to the Board with 300 and 295 votes respectively.

Britain's Martin Corrie was also re-elected with 239 votes, despite resigning as President of the Lawn Tennis Association yesterday.

In March, Corrie temporarily stepped aside from the LTA Presidency amid an investigation into how an allegation of sexual assault by a coach was handled by a committee he served on.

Britain's Corrie was a member of the Executive Committee at the Hertfordshire County LTA in 2004, when the alleged sexual assault took place.

The LTA launched a fresh probe into the incident following concerns about how it was dealt with.

Canada’s Jack Graham received 238 votes to earn re-election, with Khanna and Bulgaria’s Stefan Tzvetkov both earning 203 votes.

The 14 successful candidates will serve a four-year term on the ITF Board ©ITG

Alexey Selivanenko was the eighth member to earn another term, the Russian’s 201 votes the lowest of the 14 candidates to be successfully elected.

France’s Bernard Giudicelli returned to the ITF Board after polling 304 votes, the second highest total.

Giudicelli had been elected to the previous ITF Board before being resigning from all positions last year last year, including as chair of the Davis Cup Committee.

It followed him being found guilty of defamation by a French court.

The French Tennis Federation President succeeded in an appeal to Court of Arbitration for Sport against the ITF earlier this year, enabling him to stand again for the Board of the world governing body.

Costa Rica’s Carlos Bravo was among the new members elected after he received 288 votes.

Camilo Perez, elected an IOC member last year, got 280 votes to earn a place on the ITF BOard.

New ITF Board members also included Japan’s Nao Kawatei, Tunisia’s Salma Mouelhi Guizani and Germany’s Ulrich Klaus, who earned 275, 269 and 213 votes, respectively.

Sri Lanka’s Suresh Subramaniam was the candidate with the highest number of votes to miss out on the Board, earning 199.

Egypt’s Ismail El Shafei, Denmark’s Thomas Kønigsfeldt and Celia Patrick of New Zealand failed in their efforts to be re-elected.

Spain’s Miguel Díaz Román, Italy’s Luisanna Fodde, Kenya’s James Kenani and Serbia’s Goran Djokovic, uncle to men’s world number one Novak, had also stood.

Portugal’s Vasco Costa, South Africa’s Gavin Crookes, Colombia’s Gabriel Sánchez-Sierra, Belarus’ Anton Yuspa and Romania’s Razvan Itu were unsuccessful in their election bids.

Three of the elected Board members must come from the "12 share nations" - Australia, Britain, France, Germany and the US.

At least two candidates must come from Europe and the North and Central American region, while one must come from each of the Africa, South America and Asia regions.

Each elected candidate will serve a four-year term.