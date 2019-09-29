The United States' team for the next month’s Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games in Doha has been announced.

The 69-member team, which can be viewed in full by clicking here, is comprised of 27 men and 42 women.

The US will be represented in all 13 sports in Qatar’s capital.

Highlighting the list of athletes are two Olympians - beach volleyball player Casey Patterson and open water swimmer Haley Anderson.

"I am so excited to once again represent the United States of America in the ANOC World Games," Patterson, who competed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, said.

"Competing in Rio 2016 was such a special part of my life and having another opportunity to compete for the US is always an honour.

"I have a chance to compete alongside not only amazing athletes but some of my favourite humans.

"Our teams are assembled with amazing talent.

"For me, it’s about leading the team by providing my years of experience on and off the sand.

"My goal is to help us find the highest competitive potential and synergy as a team."

Anderson, a two-time Olympian and silver medallist at London 2012, will be joined by fellow open water swimmer Ashley Twichell in competing in Doha.

Open water swimmer Ashley Twichell will also be competing in Doha ©Getty Images

Both qualified for Tokyo 2020 by finishing in the top 10 of the women’s 10 kilometres race at this year's World Aquatics Championships in South Korean city Gwangju.

Anderson won the silver medal, while Twichell placed sixth.

The pair were the first US athletes to qualify by name for Tokyo 2020.

Skateboarder Heimana Reynolds will be competing in Doha fresh after capturing the park world title in São Paulo earlier this month, and Karissa Cook also comes on the back of a gold medal-winning performance in beach volleyball at the Pan American Games in Peru’s capital Lima in July.

Additionally, karateka Ariel Torres heads into the ANOC World Beach Games with a Lima 2019 silver medal-winning performance in the men's individual kata under his belt.

One sibling duo will represent the US in Doha, with brothers Riley and Maddison McKibbin competing in beach volleyball.

The inaugural edition of the ANOC World Beach Games, due to take place from October 12 to 16, will feature 13 sports and 14 disciplines.

More than 1,200 athletes from 97 nations are expected to participate.

The event was created by ANOC and has been designed to connect new sports and news stars with a new generation of sports fans.

"These great Team USA athletes are prepared and excited to represent the United States at the first-ever ANOC World Beach Games," Rick Adams, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s chief of sport performance and National Governing Body services, said.

"The opportunity to represent your country and compete in a multi-sport event like this is always unique and special, and we look forward to joining competitors and officials from around the world in Qatar for what we know will be a terrific Games experience."