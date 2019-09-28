Vanuatu claimed a narrow victory over Fiji at the Oceania Football Confederation Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament to ensure they finished top of Group B in Lautoka.

Both hosts Fiji and Vanuatu had already ensured themselves semi-final places at the event, after winning their first two group games.

Their meeting at Churchill Park would determine the semi-final fixtures, with the winner avoiding a clash with tournament favourites New Zealand.

The key moment of the match arrived on the stroke of half-time when a mix-up in the Fiji defence was ruthlessly punished.

Claude Aru took advance by rolling the ball into an empty net to give Vanuatu a 1-0 advantage at the break.

Fiji were unable to level the contest in the second-half, forcing them to settle for second place in the Group B standings.

The hosts will now face a daunting tie against New Zealand in the semi-finals, while Vanuatu are set to take on the Solomon Islands.

Papua New Guinea ensured they finished the tournament on a high, as they recorded a comfortable win over Tonga to finish third in Group B.

Freddy Kepo struck for Papua New Guinea after 11 minutes, only for Hemaloto Polovilli to score a shock equaliser for Tonga just four minutes later at Churchill Park.

A goal from Gregory Togubai in first half stoppage time saw Papua New Guinea restore their lead.

Togubai doubled his personal tally from the penalty spot shortly after half-time, before Bernard Purari and an own goal from Mahe Malafu put the match beyond Tonga.

Kepo scored his second of the match in the 73rd minute to round off a 6-1 win for Papua New Guinea.

Competition is due to resume on Wednesday (October 2) with the semi-finals.

The tournament winners are guaranteed a slot at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Men's Olympic football is played with under-23 players, although three overage players are allowed.