Swimmer Szebasztián Szabó has been freed to represent Hungary at Tokyo 2020, after his change of nationality was confirmed by the International Olympic Committee's Executive Board here in Lausanne.

Szabó is one of five athletes to have their applications for change of nationality approved by the IOC in agreement with their respective International Federations and National Olympic Committees.

The 23-year-old, a 2017 European Short Course Swimming Championships bronze medallist, has previously raced under the Hungarian flag, but prior to the IOC confirming his change of nationality, he would have had to compete for Serbia in Tokyo.

Two Russian stars also had their applications approved, with rower Anastasiia Ianina switching allegiance to Belarus and rhythmic gymnast Ekaterina Vedeneeva now eligible to compete for Slovenia.

Ianina was one of 17 Russian rowers banned from competing at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games by the International Rowing Federation (FISA) in July 2016, after the IOC asked FISA to "carry out an individual analysis of each athlete's anti-doping record, taking into account only reliable adequate international tests and the specificities of the athlete's sport and its rules".

An appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was thrown out.

Anastasiia Ianina, left, successfully had her application to switch nationality from Russian to Belarussian approved ©Getty Images

At the time, World Rowing stated the athletes had been excluded simply for failing to meet guidelines and "are not at all considered to have participated in doping."

In April, Vedeneeva won a ribbon bronze medal at the International Gymnastics Federation World Cup in Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Judoka Tomer Golomb's application to represent Poland instead of his native Israel was also given the green light at Olympic House.

Golomb won a bronze medal at the International Judo Federation Grand Prix in Zagreb earlier this year.

Wrestler Pavel Olejnyik, the 2013 European freestyle champion, has been confirmed Hungarian after swapping from Ukraine.

The IOC has permitted the five athletes to change nationality without serving the three-year period since they last represented their former countries.