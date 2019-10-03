Japan's Naomi Osaka and Canada's Bianca Andreescu will collide in a blockbuster quarter-final clash at the China Open, after both eased through their round-three matches in Beijing today.

The last-eight clash at the National Tennis Center tomorrow pits together the last two champions of the US Open.

Osaka, seeded fourth, knocked out American Alison Riske 6-4, 6-0 after an emphatic display which saw her win the last 10 games in a row.

"Today I was kind of happy because the first set was really tight," said Osaka, the former world number one who won the 2018 US Open and this year's Australian Open.

"I was thinking that it's been a while since I've kind of had to be really serious.

"It seemed like she was the type that would use my pace, especially on the forehand.

"I just tried not to give her too much."

Nineteen-year-old Andreescu, the fifth seed, won her first grand slam after a shock triumph at this year's US Open in August.

Bianca Andreescu continued her superb form ©Getty Images

She knocked out another American, Jennifer Brady, 6-1, 6-3.

The women's China Open tournament is a Premier Mandatory event on the Women's Tennis Association circuit, played on hard courts.

Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki also reached the quarter-finals, as Denmark's former Australian Open winner saw off Czech Kateřina Siniaková 7-5, 6-4.

She will now play Daria Kasatkina who won an all-Russian clash with Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-4, 6-3.

All of the quarter-finals are tomorrow.

Australia's world number one and top seed Ashleigh Barty will take on the Czech Republic's seventh seed Petra Kvitová on the other side of the draw, while Ukraine's third seed Elina Svitolina meets Dutch eighth seed Kiki Bertens.