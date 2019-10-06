Swiss city Zofingen will host the International Triathlon Union (ITU) 2020 Long Distance Duathlon World Championships for the 10th year in a row.

Zofingen has held the annual event 12 times in total so far, welcoming the first three editions in 1997, 1998 and 1999 before doing so again from 2011.

The competition is scheduled to take place on September 20 next year..

Elite duathletes will fight it out for gold over a 10 kilometres run, 150km bike and a 30km run with a total prize purse of $50,000 (£40,500/€45,500) on offer, equal for men and women.

Danish city Viborg is hosting the Middle Distance Duathlon World Championships in 2020 ©Wikipedia

ITU also awarded the Middle Distance Duathlon World Championships to Danish city Viborg on May 16, with duathletes contesting a 10km run, 60km bike and 10km final run.

Both events will be in partnership with the International Powerman Association.

"Multisports are an integral part of our Federation, and we are investing year after year in all these events to give a wider range of triathletes more opportunities to vie for world crowns," said ITU President Marisol Casado.

"We look forward to again partnering with Powerman to provide the highest level of competition possible for duathletes, both in the Long and Middle distance."