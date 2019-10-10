The International Cycling Union (UCI) and Association of Professional Cyclists (CPA) have restated their determination to enhance rider safety at races and announced new measures, to be introduced in 2020.

It follows a meeting between the UCI and the CPA at the former's headquarters in Aigle in Switzerland.

The UCI claim it has listened to the safety concerns of riders - passed on by the CPA - following a series of incidents at major and national races in recent weeks.

Last month, the world governing body was criticised as being "irresponsible" for allowing the under-23 men's time trial to go ahead at the Road World Championships in Yorkshire.

It came after a number of riders narrowly avoided serious injury following spectacular crashes, with heavy downpours making for dangerous racing conditions.

The UCI and CPA have agreed to set out a road map over the coming weeks, to engage in several working meetings attended by representatives of the riders, teams and organisers.

These meetings should lead to specific proposals being put to the vote by the UCI Management Committee, with a view to being applied from the 2020 season onwards.

These measures will be presented at the UCI WorldTour seminar on December 10 and 11.

"The safety of cyclists is an absolute priority and I would like to thank the CPA for their cooperation at the meeting," UCI President David Lappartient said.

"Along with our partners from cycling's various families, we have already done much to improve race conditions for riders, although recent events have reminded us that we can never rest on our laurels.

"In assuming a sense of responsibility shared by our Federation and the relevant stakeholders, we will come up with a joint response to the legitimate concerns of riders by taking strengthened actions as of next year."

The meeting was held at the UCI's headquarters in Aigle in Switzerland ©CPA Cycling/Twitter

CPA President Gianni Bugno added: "Rider safety is one of the CPA's key missions, and we are delighted that the UCI is listening on this issue and is determined to do something about it.

"We are going to come up with specific proposals as part of a constructive approach, with the aim of seeing significant measures introduced for the benefit of riders in 2020."

The UCI has reiterated the importance cyclist safety, which is a core aspect of its development strategy and one of its key objectives, although it is an area that falls within the exclusive responsibility of the organisers.

In collaboration with representatives of professional road cycling's stakeholders - riders, teams and organisers - the UCI has implemented in recent years what it describes as a series of "bold initiatives", including the Extreme Weather Protocol in 2016.

The body also cites the introduction of technical advisors at UCI WorldTour and UCI Women’s WorldTour races in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

It also points to the publication of guidelines for vehicle circulation in the race convoy and the updating of the UCI WorldTour specifications for organisers, both in 2017.

Other initiatives highlighted are safe-driving awareness courses for vehicle drivers and motorcyclists at UCI WorldTour races in 2017 and national teams at the UCI Road World Championships in 2018, and the reduction in the size of teams competing on the UCI WorldTour last year.

"Since 2017, the UCI has also had the option of referring anyone contravening the regulations and guidelines to its Disciplinary Commission," the body said.

"A number of sanctions have been imposed, particularly against drivers, while other proceedings brought against organisers are currently ongoing."