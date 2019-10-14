The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) hosted a meeting to discuss the development of blind sambo.

Topics on the agenda included classification and how to ensure further progress on the international stage.

Andrei Strokin, the general secretary of the RPC and a five-time Paralympic champion in swimming, was among those to attend the meeting.

It was decided to form two blind sambo classes, one for completely blind athletes and one for visual impairments.

"These are important steps for the further development of sambo for the blind," said Roman Novikov, who works with blind athletes for both the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) and the All Russian Sambo Federation.

Blind sambo is an emerging discipline ©FIAS

"In the near future, work on the development of the international classification of sambo for the blind will be continued in cooperation with FIAS."

The completely blind classification will be known as SVI-1 with the visually impaired class called SVI-2.

Earlier this month, visually impaired and blind sambists took part in a screening process in Kyrgyzstan as part of a scientific project to develop the discipline.