The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has launched what it describes as a "bold" new look as part of a wider strategy to make the Paralympic brand more impactful and meaningful to a global audience.

The Agitos, the Paralympic symbol, has been redrawn and recoloured, while a new brand narrative – "Change Starts with Sport" – has been created.

Through the new-look IPC brand and narrative, the Paralympic Movement’s global governing body aims to use sport as a catalyst to change attitudes and create more opportunities for persons with disabilities, in particular, through improved mobility and accessibility.

The Agitos symbol has undergone its first overhaul since it was launched in 2004.

It is claimed the new colours match the "vibrant uplifting spirit" of the Paralympic Movement.

A new range of brand assets are set to be unveiled by the IPC in the coming weeks, including at the IPC Conference and General Assembly in the organisation’s home city of Bonn in Germany from Thursday (October 24) to Sunday (October 27).

"The Paralympic brand has the potential to be one of the most transformational and powerful on earth, impacting and improving the lives of the world’s one billion persons with disabilities," Craig Spence, the IPC’s chief marketing and communications officer, said.

"To achieve this, it is important that more people are exposed to and engage with the Paralympic Movement, understand its purpose and recognise its transformational impact in changing the world for the better."

Spence added: "As part of our new brand strategy, we have refreshed our look and developed a clearer narrative that globally positions the IPC vision to make for a more inclusive world through Para-sport.

"Going forward, we will make more of our challenger brand status and the authentic down-to-earth approach that has got us to where we are today.

"We will be bold in all our activities, disrupting the norm if needed to initiate change.

"Finally, we will make more of the uplifting stories the Paralympic Movement has to offer and, like our athletes, be relentless in everything that we do.

"By adopting this ambitious strategy in the run-up to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and beyond, we hope to work closer with our members, broadcasters, commercial and strategic partners in order to make our world a better place for all."

As part of its activities, the IPC is working with two leading London-based agencies - North and adam&eveDDB.

North is responsible for all look elements, while adam&eveDDB is working with the IPC to develop the brand narrative and future campaigns.

Last month, IPC President Andrew Parsons vowed the organisation will aim to have a greater impact on the lives of disabled people in wider society as it celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The IPC was formed on September 22, 1989 in German city Düsseldorf.