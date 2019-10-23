The International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) will seek to further extend its multi-event championship reach by taking part in the next Central American and Caribbean Games in Panama in 2022.

IFBB President Rafael Santonja told insidethegames he will make the case at the General Assembly of the Central American and Caribbean Sports Organization in Panama on Thursday week (October 31).

"I am going to be in Panama, where we are going to have a presentation of our sport for their approval with a view to participation in the Central American and Caribbean Games," he said.

"We started first in the Central American Games.

"Then we expanded to the South American Games.

"We were in this year's Pan American Games, and now we are trying to get recognition from the Central American and Caribbean Games - and this will complete our profile in America.

Men's marathon medallists at last year's Central American and Caribbean Games - the IFBB hope to have bodybuilders on the podium at the next staging in Panama ©Getty Images

"We are making all our proposals on the same criteria.

"Our sport is very sustainable, it is very popular.

"Our sport has equality of genders, and it opens great opportunities to many Olympic Committees to participate in an event that might bring good options of medals.

"It is very important to mention that our sport is a sport that is coming from the streets.

"There is a fitness gym every 100 metres in the street, so this is something that is in society.

"And it is a way to bring new generations to the Olympic Movement - that is good for the new generations because they are going to be educated in the Olympic principles of fairness, solidarity and clean sport.

"This is our main goal with the participation in the regional games to work together to educate our youngsters properly.

"This is the target number one for us."