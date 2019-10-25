Organisers have revealed the preliminary sports schedule for the 2020 European Universities Games in Belgrade.

Competition will take place in Serbia's capital city next July, with 21 sports featuring on the programme.

Football, futsal, karate, table tennis and volleyball will begin prior to the Opening Ceremony on July 12, according to the preliminary competition schedule.

Badminton, beach handball, football, futsal, karate, table tennis, Para-table tennis, volleyball and water polo will feature in the first week of the Games.

The second week will see a focus shift to 3x3 basketball, basketball, beach volleyball, chess, handball, judo, Para-judo, kickboxing, orienteering, rowing, taekwondo and tennis.

The fifth edition of the Games is expected to feature 5,500 athletes, which would be a record for event.

A preliminary competition schedule has been revealed by organisers ©EUSA

Around 1,000 volunteers and 800 referees will support the Games.

Organisers say exactly 2,020 medals will be awarded.

Registration begins on December 1, with the deadline for general entry on January 15.

The Games will take place from July 12 to 25.