Reigning world champion Kento Momota suffered a quarter-final defeat at the Badminton World Federation French Open in Paris.

The Japanese star was the top seed for the competition at the Stade Pierre De Coubertin.

Momota had come from a game down to win his previous match at the tournament, but was unable to repeat the feat today.

He fell to a 21-10, 21-19 defeat to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting to miss out on a place in the semi-finals.

Ginting will now face China's Chen Long, with the Olympic champion having beaten Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-19, 21-12 in his quarter-final.

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie came from a game down to beat World Championship silver medallist Anders Antonsen 17-21, 21-19, 21-16.

Christie could face further Danish opposition in the semi-finals, should Viktor Axelsen overcome Angus Ng Ka Long in his quarter-final tie.

Akane Yamaguchi progressed to the women's singles semi-final ©Getty Images

The pick of the women's matches sees top seed Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei face world champion P.V. Sindhu of India.

The winner will play either Spain's Carolina Marín or Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in the semi-finals.

Second seed Akane Yamaguchi advanced to the last four after the Japanese player's opponent He Bingjiao of China withdrew after losing the opening game.

Yamaguchi will now face South Korea's An Se-young, who beat India's Saina Nehwal 22-20, 23-21.

More follows.