Defending champion Nour El Sherbini eased through her second-round match at the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Women's World Championship, defeating Olivia Blatchford in Cairo.

The Egyptian star was contesting just her second match since winning the world title in Chicago in March, following a knee injury.

Her recovery gathered pace, with El Sherbini requiring just 32 minutes to overcome the challenge of Blatchford.

Despite the American's best efforts, El Sherbini emerged as an 11-8, 12-10, 11-5 winner.

The Egyptian will now face Alison Waters, who won an all-English battle against Julianne Courtice 11-7, 11-7, 11-6.

Fifth seed Nour El Tayeb came through her second round encounter with fellow Egyptian Rowan Elaraby, 13-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-8.

Her reward is another all-Egyptian match, with Salma Hany having won 11-5, 11-6, 11-9 against South Africa's Alexandra Fuller today.

England's Sarah-Jane Perry, the Commonwealth Games silver medallist last year, also advanced.

She beat Australia’s Rachael Grinham 11-6, 11-5, 11-3.

Perry will now face Wales' Tesni Evans, who won 11-6, 11-4, 11-7 against France's Coline Aumard.

Competition will continue tomorrow with more second-round matches.