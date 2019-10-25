Oman eased to an eight-wicket win over Canada to retain top spot in Group B at the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup Qualifier in the United Arab Emirates.

Chasing 145 for victory, Oman reached their target with 5.1 overs to spare at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Oman's innings got off to a terrible start when Khawar Ali departed for four, but fellow opener Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas steadied the ship with a stand of 126.

Singh finished unbeaten on 68 and Ilyas hit 60 to guide Oman to a comprehensive victory.

The result handed Oman a fourth victory and keeps them ahead of Canada in the Group B standings.

Ireland are third in the group after they beat Jersey by eight wickets at the same venue.

What a performance from Namibia.



They've beaten Kenya by 87 runs – their third win in a row. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0SplVX4ly8 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 25, 2019

In Group A, Papua New Guinea overcame Singapore by 43 runs to record their fourth win of the tournament.

Unbeaten knocks of 41 from Charles Amini and 43 from Kiplin Doriga helped propel Papua New Guinea to a considerable total of 180-4 at Dubai International Stadium.

After a slow start, Singapore recovered in the middle order but fell short, finishing their 20 overs on 137-9.

In the other match played in the group, Nambia beat Kenya by 87 runs after they posted 181-5.

The tournament continues tomorrow.