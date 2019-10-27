China topped the medal table as the end of the World Military Games in Wuhan was marked by a Closing Ceremony.

The hosts ended the competition having claimed 133 of the 316 gold medals available, also finishing with 64 silver and 42 bronze.

Russia were the second most successful country with 51 gold, 53 silver and 57 bronze, while Brazil were third with 21 gold medals, 31 silver and 36 bronze.

Despite a ninth place finish in the medal table, Bahrain enjoyed a fruitful final day of competition.

They triumphed in the men's football gold-medal match, with Fernandes Thiago scoring twice to contribute to a 3-1 victory over Qatar.

China's history was on display at the World Military Games Closing Ceremony ©Wuhan 2019

Bahrain then topped the podium in both the men and women's marathon races.

Shumi Leche won the men's event, finishing in 2 hours 08min 28sec, followed by Alphonce Simbu of Tanzania in 2:11:16 and John Hakizimana of Rwanda in 2:11:19.

Gold in the women's race went to Eunice Chumba in 2:30:10, with Pak Il Sim of North Korea second in 2:30:26 and Li Dan of China third with 2:30:33.

A Closing Ceremony at the Wuhan Sports Centre Stadium brought the Games to an end, sharing the message of "sharing friendship, building peace" through a number of artistic performances.

China's history was on display throughout the evening, a fitting tribute to the table-topping host country.