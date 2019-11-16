Tributes were paid to Alpine skier Blanca Fernández-Ochoa during an event held by the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), celebrating athletes from the 1984 Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

Fernández-Ochoa, the first Spanish woman to win a medal at the Winter Olympic Games, was found dead in September following a 12-day search.

She carried the Spain flag at the Opening Ceremony of the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo.

Her son David Fresneda collected an award on behalf of the family at the COE event, held at its headquarters in Madrid.

It brought together athletes who competed for Spain at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and Sarajevo 1984.

Athletes were presented with diplomas and cards to mark their appearance for the nation at the two Olympics.

Spain won medals in five events at Los Angeles 1984, where they fielded a team of 179 athletes.

COE President Alejandro Blanco said he was proud to welcome the athletes to the ceremony ©COE

Sailors Luis Doreste and Roberto Molina, who were unable to attend the ceremony, won the country's only gold medal in the 470 class.

A video of their triumph was played at the event.

Luis María Lasúrtegui and Fernando Climent took silver in the men's coxless pair rowing competition, while Spain's basketball team also earned silver.

Narcisco Suárez and Enrique Miguez finished third in the men's C2-500 metres canoeing event, and José Manuel Abascal claimed bronze in the 1,500m.

COE President Alejandro Blanco said he was proud to welcome the athletes "who lived these Olympic events to be able to talk about the past, the present and the promising future of Spanish sport".

"We are ahead of the history of Spanish sport," said Blanco.

"This idea of honouring Olympic athletes began with Rome 1960.

"The level of 1984 set a high bar on everything, even in the way of conceiving Games.

"Be aware of what you meant for the Spanish sport."