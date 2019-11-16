Top seed Zhu Yuling fought back from the brink of elimination to advance to the semi-finals of the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour Austrian Open in Linz.

The Chinese star, seeking a first World Tour title this year, won the opening game of her match with compatriot Gu Yuting at the TipsArena Linz.

Gu gained momentum after the opener and won the next three games to leave Zhu on the verge of defeat in the ITTF Platinum event.

The top seed held her nerve to win the next two games to level up the match, before triumphing in the decider to earn an 11-5, 5-11, 9-11, 7-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-7 victory.

Gu will now face world junior champion Qian Tianyi, with the Chinese player having won 11-8, 17-15, 9-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-3 against Japan’s Hina Hayata.

The result continued a strong tournament for Qian, who beat her compatriot and reigning world champion Liu Shiwen two days ago.

China's Wang Yidi will feature in the second semi-final after she beat team mate He Zhuojia 11-6, 9-11, 11-4, 11-9,11-6.

Japan's Mima Ito will be the sole challenger to China's dominance, after she defeated Chinese Taipei's Cheng I-Ching 3-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8 to reach the last four.

Seed #1 Zhu Yuling surviving in the biggest test in the Women's Singles quarterfinal😱recovered from 1-3 in the match against Gu Yuting. #ITTFWorldTour #2019AustrianOpen🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/JHRSn8p4Ms — ITTF World (@ittfworld) November 16, 2019

Defending men's singles champion Fan Zhendong continued his strong run at the tournament.

The top seed overcame Chinese Taipei's Lin Yu-Jun 11-4, 11-6, 11-8, 9-11, 7-11, 11-8.

Fan will face Zhao Zihao in the semi-finals, after the Chinese player won 7-11, 11-4, 11-7, 7-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6 against Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong.

Brazil’s Hugo Calderano was also among the quarter-final winners, as he beat Japan’s Koki Niwa 7-11, 11-9, 11-1, 14-12, 9-11, 11-8.

He will now face Timo Boll, who beat Dimitrij Octcharov 11-8, 12-10, 10-12, 12-10, 11-8 in an all-German quarter-final.