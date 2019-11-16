The International University Sports Federation (FISU) recognised the contribution of key figures within the university sport movement, an athlete's fair play and welcomed Timor Leste as a new member federation at the organisation's General Assembly here.

The FISU issued the first Primo Nebiolo medals - named after the Italian widely credited with the creation of the Universiade in its current format and the second FISU President.

The medals recognised outstanding achievements and contribution to the development and promotion of university sports, both at international and national level.

Giovanna Nebiolo, wife of the late Primo Nebiolo, was among the first recipients of the honour.

International Swimming Federation President Julio Maglione, FISU Emeritus honorary member Konstantin Anastassov and Roch Campana, FISU's honorary secretary general, were also awarded the medal.

Former FISU President Claude-Louis Gallien, who was unseated by Oleg Matytsin in 2015, completed the individuals who received the honour.

The Centro Universitario Sportivo Torino - The Turin University Sports Centre - were the sole organisation to receive the medal.

It recognised their long history of supporting the university sport movement, having hosted the first edition of the Universiade in 1959, as well as hosting the General Assembly during FISU's 70th anniversary.

FISU also recognised the service of long-standing technical committee officials.

Jean-Paul Clemençon, the long-time chair of the Summer Universiade International Technical Committee, was presented with an honour by the FISU Executive Committee.

Clemençon has been influential in developing the event's technical regulations, helping with the execution of plans by a host city and solving problems that arise during the Universiade.

Vice-chair Mark Tennant was rewarded for raising both the level of expertise and professionalism of FISU's summer sports events, including through his spell as volleyball technical committee chair.

FISU honored two of the federation's athletics technical committee chairs, with Tapani Ilkka and Till Lufft recognised for years of service.

Pole vaulter Bridget Guy was named winner of the FISU Fair Play award ©Getty Images

Their influence in the sport has been viewed as key to ensuring athletes feature at each edition of the Summer Universiade.

Frantisek Taborsky was also honoured for his efforts as chair of the handball technical committee.

Two further awards were announced, with the Universities Sports Association of Ethiopia receiving the sixth FISU Gender Equality Award.

American pole vaulter Bridget Guy won the FISU Fair Play Award for her act of generosity and friendship during the Naples 2019 Summer Universiade.

She was recognised by the International Fair Play Committee, after loaning her pole vaults to a fellow competitor.

Guy, who won a bronze medal in the competition, gave her equipment to Brazil's Juliana Campos.

It followed Campos' poles having failed to arrive after transferring through an airport in Portugal.

Campos would finish the competition in fifth place on the borrowed poles.

"In pole vaulting, there's a unique comradery," Guy said.

"Although we are competing against each other, we're really competing against the bar.

"I believe helping someone in need is one of the greatest rewards in our sport and life.

"It is very generous of the International Fair Play Committee to choose me as a recipient because I am confident Juliana would have done the same for me."

The General Assembly also saw the addition of Timor Leste as FISU's 174th member association.

The Asian country saw its application for membership approved by FISU members.