The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed the venues and match timings for the 2020 FIH Pro League.

The second edition of the FIH global home-and-away league, involving the best national teams in the world, will be played in 20 venues across 11 countries.

The two venues in Argentina are Centro Nacional de Alto Rendimiento Deportivo in Buenos Aires and Tucumán Estadio Hockey Club Natación y Gimnasia in San Miguel de Tucumán, while the two in Australia are Perth Hockey Stadium and Sydney Olympic Park.

Great Britain and New Zealand also have two venues each, including London's Twickenham Stoop and Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Ngā Puna Wai Hockey Stadium in Christchurch and North Harbour Hockey Stadium in Auckland.

Belgium, China, India, Spain and the United States all have one venue each, comprising Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Wujin Hockey Stadium in Changzhou, Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Estadio Betero in Valencia and Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill.

The country with the most venues is The Netherlands with four: SV Kampong in Utrecht, HC Rotterdam, HC's-Hertogenbosch, and Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amsterdam

They are followed by Germany with three: Warsteiner HockeyPark in Mönchengladbach, UHC Hamburg am Wesselblek, and Ernst-Reuter-Sportfeld in Berlin.

After hosting two matches at Twickenham Stoop in June of this year, as part of a new three-year deal, Britain will play four FIH Pro League games there in 2020 across the weekend of May 16 and 17.

Argentina's men and women will be the opponents for both days.

Twickenham Stoop in London is among the venues chosen ©Getty Images

Their men are the reigning Olympic champions, and their women have won four medals in the last five Olympics.

It will be the only occasion that fans will be able see both reigning men's and women's Olympic champions in the same place before Tokyo 2020, with Britain's women's team having triumphed at Rio 2016.

"It's fantastic that we are returning to The Stoop next year and continuing to grow the sport," Danny Kerry, Britain's men's head coach, said.

"I've been involved in hockey for a long time and we are making strides that never seemed possible.

"On the pitch, it will be an important weekend of FIH Pro League matches and Argentina will be strong opponents."

Mark Hager, Britain's women's head coach, added: "Since I came to Great Britain earlier this year I’ve seen how the sport is growing and how popular our events have become.

"We are very lucky in this country to play at places like The Stoop and I'd encourage everyone in our sport to come out and get behind us on our journey to Tokyo."

The first of the 2020 FIH Pro League's 144 matches will oppose 2019 women's league winners The Netherlands against China at the Wujin Hockey Stadium on January 11.

A full schedule, through to the last day of action on June 28, can be viewed by clicking here.