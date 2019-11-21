Umar Kremlev, the Russian Boxing Federation secretary general who offered to personally wipe out the International Boxing Association's $16 million debt, has been put in charge of attracting new investment for the world governing body.

AIBA faces bankruptcy after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) withdrew its status as organisers of the tournament at Tokyo 2020 and desperately needs to raise new money to allow it to continue.

Kremlev will be head of AIBA Development, Attraction and Investment and Marketing Commission.

He was elected unanimously for the position at the AIBA Executive Committee meeting in Lausanne today.

The Commission will also include Wu Di, Suleiman Mikailov, Emilia Grueva, Yusuf Al-Kazim, Ray Silvas and Mohamed Touma.

Kremlev was previously in charge of the AIBA Marketing Commission but the newly reconfigured group has much more power.

The responsibilities of the Commission will include holding key AIBA tournaments, such as the World Championships, selling television rights around the world, attracting sponsors, partners and investors, creating strategies and other marketing issues.

Kremlev also proposed creating a new tournament - the World Cup, which he claimed Russia would be willing to host next year.

"Thanks to the AIBA Executive Committee for the trust," Kremlev said.

"There is a lot of work ahead, but we have a strong team.

"And I'm sure that we will jointly create an excellent marketing strategy that will help attract finance.

"AIBA will reach a new level.

"I am sure that AIBA has a great future."

In March, Kremlev had made an astonishing offer to cover AIBA's debt of $16 million (£12 million/€14 million) debt if the organisation is allowed to remain in charge of the Olympic tournament at Tokyo 2020.

More follows