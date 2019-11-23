Autonomous University of Mexico and Bangkok Thonburi celebrated their second victories at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) University World Cup Football men's event.

Both teams won their opening Group B matches two days ago in Jinjiang.

Their strong starts continued with Autonomous University of Mexico beating Ethiopia's Kotebe Metropolitan University 3-1, while Bangkok Thonburi were 1-0 winners against the Beijing Institute of Technology.

The results ensured the top two teams of qualification to the quarter-finals with a match to spare.

South Korea's Myongji University bounced back from their opening day defeat in Group C by winning 3-0 against the International University of Language and Media from Italy.

Borys Grinchenko Kyiv University and Brazil's Paulista University, who won their opening matches, played out a goalless draw in the same group.

Uruguay's University of the Republic and Smolensk State Academy of Physical Culture, Sport and Touism won their opening Group D matches.

Finaliza el partido, nuestro equipo se lleva la victoria 3-1

🇲🇽⚽️🐎 pic.twitter.com/N24aSsOsIQ — SCFD_UAEM (@SCFD_UAEM) November 23, 2019

They followed up their promising starts with a 1-1 draw.

University of Split clinched their first win by overcoming Hohai University 3-0.

Competition is taking place across 14 training and competition venues in Jinjiang,

The Jinjiang Football Park Stadium, which has a capacity of 8,000, is the main venue for the event.

The women's event will resume tomorrow.