Group matches continued at the FISU University World Cup Football in China ©FISU

Autonomous University of Mexico and Bangkok Thonburi celebrated their second victories at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) University World Cup Football men's event.

Both teams won their opening Group B matches two days ago in Jinjiang.

Their strong starts continued with Autonomous University of Mexico beating Ethiopia's Kotebe Metropolitan University 3-1, while Bangkok Thonburi were 1-0 winners against the Beijing Institute of Technology.

The results ensured the top two teams of qualification to the quarter-finals with a match to spare.

South Korea's Myongji University bounced back from their opening day defeat in Group C by winning 3-0 against the International University of Language and Media from Italy.

Borys Grinchenko Kyiv University and Brazil's Paulista University, who won their opening matches, played out a goalless draw in the same group.

Uruguay's University of the Republic and Smolensk State Academy of Physical Culture, Sport and Touism won their opening Group D matches.

They followed up their promising starts with a 1-1 draw.

University of Split clinched their first win by overcoming Hohai University 3-0.

Competition is taking place across 14 training and competition venues in Jinjiang,

The Jinjiang Football Park Stadium, which has a capacity of 8,000, is the main venue for the event.

The women's event will resume tomorrow.