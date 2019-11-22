Blaine Sumner celebrated victory in the men's over-120 kilogram event as the International Powerlifting Federation World Open Championships concluded in Dubai.

The American achieved an overall total of 1,275.5kg across the squat, bench press and deadlift events at the Hamdan Sports Complex.

Russia's Andrei Konovalov finished runner-up on 1,227.5kg.

The podium places were completed by Iceland's Julian Johannsson, who managed a total of 1,148kg.

Americans Bonica Brown and Rebecca Holcomb emerged as the top two in the women's over-84kg competition.

Brown dominated the event by achieving the highest totals in the squat and bench press, before placing second in the deadlift.

World Record Bench Press with 425.5 kg by Blaine Sumner USA in 120+ kg class pic.twitter.com/HJeaTNsZud — IPF_tweet (@IPF_tweet) November 23, 2019

She finished with a total of 791kg to comfortably secure the gold medal.

Her compatriot Holcomb finished runner-up on 722.5kg.

Norway's Hildeborg Hugdal took home bronze with a total of 692.5kg.