Eli Iserbyt and Katerina Nash will hope to retain their leads in the International Cycling Union (UCI) Cyclocross World Cup standings in Koksijde.

Iserbyt heads to a home event in Belgium at the top of the men's World Cup leadeboard, following three wins in four events.

He narrowly missed out on a fourth straight win in Tabor last weekend, with Dutch star Mathieu van der Poel taking victory on the line.

Van der Poel, the reigning world and European champion, will start as the favourite for victory as the season reaches its halfway point.

The Dutchman has won the last two editions of the race at Koksijde.

Nash leads the women's standings after a solid run of results, including winning the second leg of the series.

Annemarie Worst has won the last to legs of the women's series ©Getty Images

Her biggest rival will be Dutch rider Annemarie Worst, who has won the past two events to move up to sixth in the standings.

Worst is expected to thrive on the sandy cyclo-cross course in Koksijde.

Men's under-23 and junior races are also tomorrow.

The women’s under-23 competition continues with riders taking part in the elite women's race, with a separate jersey awarded to the division's leader.