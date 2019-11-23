There's a world class semi-final line-up in the men's and women's competition at the Singapore Seamaster T2 Diamond 2019 table tennis event.

The first victory of the day session of the quarter-finals at Our Tampines Hub was Wang Manyu, who defeated compatriot Chen Xingtong.

But it wasn't an easy ride for Wang, who lost the first game 11-7.

Chen also had a 5-3 lead in game two, before Wang found her rhythm to bounce back 11-7.

Chen then won the third game convincingly, 11-6.

However, the FAST5 benefited Wang, who took the next game 5-1, then stormed through the final two games 5-0, 5-1 to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Wang Manyu will take some stopping in Singapore ©T2 Diamond

Joining her in the last four is the highest-ranked non-Chinese player in the world, Japan's Mima Ito.

She was in destructive form against compatriot Hitomi Sato, coming through 4-0.

Despite some incredibly good defensive play and wonderful rallying, Sato couldn’t deliver at the crucial moments, losing 11-9, 11-4, 11-9, 11-6.

The third quarter final was undoubtedly the match of the day and turned into an epic encounter.

World number one Chen Meng of China was 9-4 up in the first game against South Korea's Jeon Jihee, but somehow lost it 11-10.

History then repeated itself, as Chen held points to win game two at 10-8, but fell short once more, losing 11-10.

Despite this heartbreak, Chen refused to give up, winning the next two games, 11-4, 11-3.

Momentum then shifted again, as Jeon won the opening FAST5 contest 5-2, before Chen battled back to win game six 5-4 and tie the match at 3-3.

It was no surprise to see the concluding game go to the very last point, with Jeon forcing the error and delivering one of the biggest shocks of the tournament.

The final match of the evening session was an all-Chinese affair between Sun Yingsha and Ding Ying.

Sun dominated proceedings, cruising through 4-1, and will face Wang in the semi-finals.

The other match sees Mima Ito up against Jeon Jihee.

Tomokazu Harimoto certainly wasn't afraid of expressing himself as he made the semi-finals ©T2 Diamond

In the men's draw, first through was Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei.

He defeated the last European left in the competition, Patrick Franziska, 4-2.

The German enjoyed a perfect start, winning a tense first game 11-10, but Lin took control in the second with a comfortable 11-6 score.

The same score in game three set the tone for the rest of the match, and although Franziska took one FAST5 game, Lin rounded off the win with a final 5-2 scoreline.

There was a more comfortable passage for China's Xu Xin against Jeoung Youngsik of South Korea.

Once Xu took the first game, the result was never in doubt, and he eventually ran out a 4-1 victor (11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 11-7, 5-2).

First up in the men's competition in the evening session were Japan's Jun Mizutani and pre-game favourite Lin Gaoyuan of China.

So, it was a major surprise when Mizutani blitzed his opponent 11-3 in the first game.

However, Lin hit back in game two, 11-7, and won a crucial third game 11-10.

Mizutani's confidence visibly dropped and he lost the next two games 11-4, 5-2, to go down 4-1.

Last up for the men under the lights were Japan's Koki Niwa and compatriot Tomokazu Harimoto.

Harimoto's consistent screaming and demonstrative behaviour was certainly eye-catching, as he fell behind 2-0 in games.

But that appeared to spur him on, as he came back strongly to eventually win 4-2 - Harimoto plays Xu in the last four, with Lin Yun-Ju playing Lin Gaoyuan.

The semi-finals of both competitions are tomorrow.